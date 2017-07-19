Aurobindo Pharma stock rises up to 8% on USFDA nod to manufacture kidney disease drug

The Aurobindo Pharma stock on Wednesday rose in early trade on news the company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Sevelamer Carbonate tablets 800 mg.

At 9:16 am, the stock was trading 8 percent or 56 points higher on the BSE.

Sevelamer Carbonate tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Genzyme's Renvela tablets. The product is being launched immediately.

Sevelamer Carbonate tablets is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

