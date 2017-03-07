Avenue Supermarts' IPO is attractively priced

Avenue Supermarts Ltd's (ASL) initial public offering (IPO) will hit the markets tomorrow with an issue size of Rs 1,870 crore and within a price band of Rs 295-299. The offer closes on March 10.

The company, popularly known as D-mart, plans to raise money primarily for repayment or prepayment of a portion of loans and redemption or earlier redemption of NCDs, and construction and purchase of fit-outs for new stores. But let us evaluate whether it will be a value buy.

The company, founded in 2002, offers a wide range of products with focus on foods and non-foods (FMCG), general merchandise and apparels.

It currently has 118 stores across nine states and one union territory. Avenue Supermarts operates and manages all its stores predominantly based on an ownership model (including long-term lease arrangements, where the lease period is more than 30 years and the buildings are owned by the company) rather than a rental model. It also operates distribution and packing centres, which form the backbone of its supply chain and support the retail network.

As of January 31, 2017, D-mart had 22 distribution centres and six packing centres in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka. The company plans to deepen its store network in southern and western India, and gradually expand its network in other parts of the country, following its expansion strategy.

The retail sector is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12 percent over FY2016-20 to approximately $960 billion, within which the organised segment is expected to grow at a faster pace than the unorganised segment.

"The share of organised players is expected to improve from 9 percent to approximately 12 percent in FY2020, thus benefiting organised players like D-Mart," said Amarjeet S Maurya in an Angel Broking note.

The company managed a steady footprint expansion as its store count increased from 45 in FY2011 to 118 in FY2017, with the total retail business space covering around 3.9 million sq. ft in 45 cities. According to Maurya of Angel Broking, "The company has plans to increase total retail space by 2.1 million sq. ft by 2020, which will support its growth."

ASL or D-mart is one of the largest and the most profitable food and groceries retailers in India. The company clocked 40 percent CAGR in its revenues over the past five years. Its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the period grew at a CAGR of 51.5 percent. Consolidated revenues and profits stood at Rs 85,881 million and Rs 3,187 million, respectively, in 2015/16. For the nine-month period ended December 2016, the company's revenues stood at Rs 87,840 million and PAT was at Rs 3,874 million.

The company's IPO is priced at around 58x of its FY16 earnings at the upper price band while its nearest peers, Future Retail and Trent Ltd, are trading at 76x and 125x, respectively.

"On the FY17 (annualised basis), the company's IPO is priced at 36x times on the upper band while its peers Future Retail and Trent Ltd are trading at around 37x times and 20x times, respectively," says an Anand Rathi Research note.

The company's strategically located stores, strong promoter background and sound financial growth make it an attractive buy at the current price.