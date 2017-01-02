Bajaj Auto stock falls over 1% after sales decline

Shares of Bajaj Auto slipped over one per cent after the company reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales at 2,25,529 units in December as against 2,89,003 in the same month a year ago.

On BSE, the stock settled at Rs 2,597, down 1.40 per cent from the previous close. It had opened at Rs 2,640 and hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,658.30. The scrip settled on NSE at Rs 2,602, down 1.15 per cent from the previous close. After opening at Rs 2,642.70, it had hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,654.30.

On the volume front, over 3.58 lakh shares of the company exchanged hands on the bourses. Motorcycle sales during the month decreased 18 per cent to 2,03,312 units, from 2,47,782 a year earlier, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Its commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,217 units during the month under review compared with 41,221 in the year-ago period, down 46 per cent.

