Bharat Financial Inclusion stock closes 10.56% higher as Morgan Stanley hikes stake

The Bharat Financial Inclusion stock formerly known as SKS Microfinance rose on Wednesday amid reports that Morgan Stanley has acquired 1.1 percent stake via open market transaction.

The total stake of Morgan Stanley has hence increased to 7.86 percent on December 23, 2016.

At 1252 hours, the stock was trading 9.70 percent or 50.35 points higher to Rs 569.3 level.

The stock is down 18.17 percent during the last six months and up 12.73 percent or 64 points on an year to date basis.

It closed 10.56 percent or 54.80 points higher to 573.75 on the BSE.



The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 7,913 crore.

The Sensex closed flat at 26,210 level.

