Coffee Day stock falls up to 7.5 percent amid I-T raids on chairman VG Siddhartha's offices

The Coffee Day Enterprises stock fell up to 7.5 percent in Thursday trade after Income Tax department conducted search operations at multiple locations of Cafe Coffee Day, the leading retail coffee chain in India.

At 11:18 am, the stock was trading 3.50 percent lower at 233 on the BSE. The stock fell up to 223.85 level in early trade but recovered losses to trade higher later in the day. The stock has barely moved in an year but has gained 18 percent since the beginning of this year.

According to reports, search operations were being conducted at the residence of VG Siddhartha, chairman and managing director of Coffee Day. VG Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

Cafe Coffee Day's head office in UB City, Vittal Mallya Road has also been raided. Operations were also underway at about 24 places, including Mumbai, Chennai and Chikmagalur.

The Hindu reported the Income Tax department's search operations were conducted in relation to a new case to verify if there was any undisclosed income and not related to any of the past cases.

Cafe Coffee Day is the largest coffee retail chain in India. VG Siddhartha and his family own a coffee empire that stretches from the 10,000 acres of coffee estates in Chikamagalur, Karnataka. The CCD group has some 918 CCD outlets which spread from Mumbai to Gangtok, from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram.