Divi's Laboratories stock falls 31% in two days

The Divi's Laboratories stock continued its negative run for the second consecutive session on Monday.

The firm is engaged in manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates.



On Friday, the stock fell 21.87 per cent or 242 points on brokerage Emkay commenting on Vizag 483 observation made by US FDA, according to a news item appeared on CNBC TV 18.

The stock extended its losses today and closed 11.64 percent lower at Rs 765.30 on the BSE.

It made a new 52-week low for the second consecutive day. On Friday, the stock hit a level of Rs 821, its 52-week low. Today, that level was breached with the stock touching a new low of Rs 745.

The stock opened at Rs 847 and hit an intra-day high of 855 during the trade.

