Why Divi's Laboratories stock fell to its new 52-week low today

The Divi's Laboratories stock fell amid news the BSE has sought clarification from Divis Laboratories with reference to news appeared in CNBC TV 18 dated December 23, 2016.

The stock which opened at 1,101 level hit a low of Rs 821, its 52-week low, and recovered later to close at Rs 866.10 level, down 242 points or 21.87 percent for the day.

On December 8, 2016, the firm said its Unit-II at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has had an inspection by the US FDA from November 29, 2016 to December 06, 2016.

The US FDA has issued form 483 with five observations to the firm.

On Friday, brokerage Emkay commented on Vizag 483 observation, according to a news item appeared on CNBC TV 18.

Emkay was quoted in the report as saying:

a. proper control not being exercised over computer system.

b. facility equipments not maintained to ensure purity quality strength.

c. documentation and records not maintained or inaccurate falsified.

