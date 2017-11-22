Future Retail closes 11.68% higher on unveiling of 30-year vision plan

Shares of Future Retail, part of fashion and retail conglomerate Future Group, rose as much as 11.2 per cent to Rs 572.85 today, their highest in over two months after the retail chain said plans to open 10,000 member-only Easyday stores to make it a Rs. 1.5-trillion business opportunity by 2022.

At 2:12 pm, the stock was trading 8.44 percent or 43.35 points higher at 557 level on the BSE.

The stock closed 11.68 percent or 60 points higher at 573.75 level on the BSE.



On Tuesday, the retail chain unveiled a 30-year vision, Retail 3.0, by when it plans to become Asia's largest integrated consumer retailer by 2047 with revenue of in excess of $1 trillion. Future Group chief executive Kishore Biyani said by the end of the current fiscal, the group will have 1,100 Easyday stores from the present 700.

Each such store will have an investment of around Rs 15 lakh, he added.

"We will have 10,000 member-only stores by 2022, and assuming certain spends, this will be a Rs. 1.5 trillion business opportunity for the group," Biyani said.

He said each member-merchant will be charged Rs. 999 in annual membership fee, for which the member will get 10 per cent discount on all purchases. These stores aim to place a store within 2 km of every consumer, and will 2,500-3000 sqft area with 3,500 stock keeping units, he explained.

Other group companies, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Future Consumer also rose 3.4 - 4.3 percent.