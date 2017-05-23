GAIL India stock closes 2.74 percent lower post Q4 earnings

The GAIL India stock plunged over 6 per cent to Rs 365.50 intraday on Tuesday after the firm reported a 68.7 per cent fall in its Q4 net profit after market hours on Monday.

The firm posted a net profit of Rs 260 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 832 crore profit for the same period of the corresponding fiscal year.

The Q4 net profit includes exceptional loss on impairment provision at Rs 788 crore.

Revenue rose 15.9 percent at Rs 13,674.1 crore in Q4 against Rs 11,802.4 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) increased by 23 percent at Rs 1555.3 crore and margin was up at 11.6 percent.

The firm declared a dividend of Rs 2.7 per share.

The stock closed 2.74 percent or 10.70 points lower at Rs 380 level on the BSE.