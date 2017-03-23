Hindustan Zinc stock trading higher post 1,375% interim dividend announcement

The Hindustan Zinc stock on Thursday rose after the firm announced a special interim dividend of 1,375 percent for financial year 2016-17.

The record date of special interim dividend of Rs 27.50 per share of Rs 2 each is 30 March 2017.

The dividend payment will entail an outflow of Rs 13,985 crore, including dividend distribution tax, the firm said.

The firm said aggregate dividend being paid by the firm this financial year will be Rs 27,157 crore, including dividend distribution tax.

Of this, the government will receive Rs 11,259 crore.

The stock opened at Rs 320 level and rose to an intra day high of 322 level.

The number of shares traded on the BSE were 15,97,322, among the top ten turonvers in terms of quantity and highest (21,229) when it comes to the number of trades.

The government has 29.5 percent residual stake in the firm of which Vedanta has majority control.



"We are pleased to reward our shareholders with a special dividend, which reflects the company's confidence in its continued robust performance and demonstrates our commitment towards delivering value for our shareholders," HZL Chairman Agnivesh Agarwal said.

