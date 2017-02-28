Idea Cellular stock falls 6% on report of stake sale by Providence Equity Partners' unit

The Idea Cellular stock fell on Tuesday amid report that a subsidiary of Providence Equity Partners is selling its 3.3 per cent stake in the country's third-biggest mobile phone carrier for at least $190 million.

The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 107.10 or 6 per cent loss till 1240 hours on the BSE.

It opened at Rs 110.10 and was trading at 112 level, down 2.27 percent on the BSE.

The Providence unit, P5 Asia Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, will sell about 120 million shares in the mobile carrier on Tuesday in a price range of Rs 106.5 ($1.60) to Rs 114.55 a share, the term sheet showed.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate and about 20-percent owned by Malaysia's Axiata, is in talks over a merger with Vodafone's Indian subsidiary, potentially creating the country's biggest phone carrier. Idea shares have surged nearly 47 percent since the two sides confirmed merger talks on January 30.