Infosys share buyback: Stock trading over 3% higher on yesterday's announcement

The Infosys stock opened over 3 percent higher on Thursday post the announcement it would consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares at its meeting to be held on August 19.

A share buyback is repurchase of its outstanding shares that reduces the number of shares in the open market.

The buyback is usually at a premium compared with a current market price at that point.

At 9:25 am, the Infosys stock was trading 3.29 percent or 32.15 points higher at 1,008.95 level on the BSE. The stock is down 0.2 percent on an year to date basis.

The announcement from Infosys, India's second-biggest software services exporter,

comes close on the heels of the completion of a Rs 16,000 crore share buyback by rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty were trading 0.24 percent and 0.23 percent higher, respectively.