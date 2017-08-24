Infosys stock rises for third straight day amid reports Nandan Nilekani may return at helm

The Infosys stock rose for a third straight day on Thursday amid reports that Nandan Nilekani is likely to return at the top of the IT behemoth.

At 11:43 am, the stock rose 2.48 percent or 22 points higher at 916 level on the BSE.

The stock opened at 907 level, hit an intra day high of 917.50 and low of 902 in early trade. It is down 11.43 percent since Vishal Sikka resigned as CEO and MD of the company on August 18.



On Wednesday too, the stock closed nearly 2 percent or 17 points higher at 894 level. Infosys was the top stock in terms of turnover on the BSE. Infy shares worth Rs 18,901 lakh were traded with the stock seeing 47,758 trades yesterday.

Nandan Nilekani, CEO of the firm from March 2002 to April 2007, has emerged as the top contender to head the firm after Vishal Sikka resigned as CEO and MD on August 18 blaming 'distractions' and 'disruptions' during his tenure.

A group of 12 major institutional investors in Infosys has asked the IT services company to bring former CEO Nandan Nilekani back on to its board to try to resolve a feud with the company's founders.

The stock is down 9.5 percent on an year to date basis and 13.1 percent on an yearly basis.





