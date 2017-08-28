Infosys stock rises post Nandan Nilekani's return to board

The Infosys stock rose in early trade on Monday on news that co founder Nandan Nilekani has returned to the board of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm.

At 10:19 am, the stock was trading 3.22 percent or 30 points higher at 941 level on the BSE.

Earlier, the stock rallied over 4.5 percent to reach 953 level.

The stock opened at 947 level and hit an intra day low of 937.90.

The stock is down 6.90 percent or 69 points since the beginning of this year. On an yearly basis, the stock has fallen 7.83 percent or 80 points.

Eight years after he left the role of co-Chairman, 62-year old Nandan Mohan Nilekani is returning to Infosys as its Non-executive Chairman, the company announced late on Thursday (August 24).

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.



Analysts said Nilekani's return would provide some much needed stability to India's No.2 IT services exporter that has been reeling since Vishal Sikka resigned as its CEO on August 18, blaming Murthy for creating an "untenable atmosphere".

Sikka had said that he could not carry on his "...job as CEO and continue to create value, while also constantly defending against unrelenting, baseless/malicious and increasingly personal attacks."

Nilekani's "return to Infosys gives it the best start in six years in regaining leadership stability, strategic relevance and resolving cultural battles", CLSA wrote in a note to clients.

The brokerage raised its rating on Infosys to "buy" from underperform".

Another brokerage Jefferies said the appointment would likely lay to rest any issues with founders, helping client and employee retention at the firm.

Nilekani, who served as Infosys' CEO during 2002-2007, is credited for increasing the firm's annual revenue to $2 billion from $500 million over the period.

Infosys shares had slumped to a more than three-year low last Monday following Sikka's resignation, but have recouped some losses since on expectations of Nilekani's return.



(With Reuters inputs)

