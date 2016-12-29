JMC Projects stock rises on Rs 1,457-crore orders

The JMC Projects stock rose on Thursday after the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,457 crore.

At 1111 hours, the stock was trading 8.77 percent or 18.25 points higher at Rs 226.30 level.

The civil engineering and EPC firm said it has secured a shipyard modernisation project in Goa worth approximately Rs 454 crore. It has also received a Rs 446 crore flyover project in Maharashtra and a Rs 282 crore commercial project in Hyderabad.

A Rs 224-crore residential project in Bangalore has also been given to execute to the firm.

An educational building project in Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) worth Rs 51 crore has also been assigned to JMC Projects (India).



