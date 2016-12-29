 JMC Projects stock rises on Rs 1,457-crore orders- Business News

 BT Online        Last Updated: December 29, 2016  | 11:16 IST
JMC Projects stock rises on Rs 1,457-crore orders

The JMC Projects stock  rose on Thursday after  the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,457 crore.

At 1111 hours, the stock was trading 8.77 percent or 18.25 points higher at Rs 226.30 level.

The  civil engineering and EPC firm said it has secured a shipyard modernisation project in Goa worth approximately Rs 454 crore. It has also received a Rs 446 crore flyover project in Maharashtra and a Rs 282 crore commercial project in Hyderabad.

A Rs 224-crore residential project in Bangalore has also been given to execute to the firm.

An educational building project in Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) worth Rs 51 crore has also been assigned to JMC Projects (India).


