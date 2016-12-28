JSW Energy stock rises on board nod to fundraising plan

The JSW Energy stock rose in early trade on Wednesday amid report that its board has given nod to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures by way of private placement.

At 11:19 am, the stock was trading 4.68 percent higher at Rs 59.25 on the BSE.

It closed 2 percent higher at Rs 56.60 on Tuesday.

The issue proceeds would be used for the general corporate purposes, business operations, working capital and repayment of existing debt, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading 93.35 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 26,306 level.

