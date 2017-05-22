Just Dial stock falls over 4 percent post Q4 earnings

The Just Dial stock fell in early morning trade on Monday after the firm reported a 37 percent decline in net profit at Rs 25.35 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

At 12:00 pm, the stock was trading more than 4 percent or 20.75 points lower at Rs 488.65 level on the BSE.

It opened at Rs 490 level and hit a intraday high of 502 level, before reeling under the effect of Q4 earnings.

The Mumbai based-local search engine had reported a net profit of Rs 40.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Just Dial said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 194.34 crore as against Rs 198.48 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its overall expenses during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 159.83 crore. It was at Rs 144.28 crore in the year-ago period.

