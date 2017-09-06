Just Dial stock rises over 4% after HDFC Mutual Fund buys 32.06 lakh shares

Local search engine Just Dial rose on BSE on Wednesday after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 32.06 lakh shares or 4.6 percent stake at Rs 375 per share from private equity major Sequoia on Tuesday.

At 12:24 pm, the Just Dial stock was trading 4.12 percent or 15.85 points higher at 400.60 level on BSE.

Private equity major Sequoia on Tuesday sold nearly 36 lakh shares of local search engine Just Dial for a little over Rs 135 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data of the NSE, the private equity major offloaded 35.98 lakh shares, or 5.17 per cent stake, in Just Dial.

While Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 14.94 lakh shares, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Investments III disposed of 13.93 lakh and 7.11 lakh, respectively.

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 375.27-375.55 per piece, valuing the transaction at Rs 135.09 crore, according to the data. Among the buyers was HDFC Mutual Fund, which purchased 32.06 lakh such scrips.

Since the beginning of this year, the stock is up 17.65 percent or 60 points on the BSE. On an year-on-year basis, the stock is down almost 20 percent.

In morning trade, the stock hit an intra day high of 403 level on the BSE.

