Kalpataru Power shares rise on Rs 1,200-crore orders win

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) rose by over 3 per cent on Thursday after the company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,200 crore.

After making a positive opening, shares of the company further gained 3.39 per cent to Rs 319.90-its 52-week high-on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 3 per cent to touch a one-year high of Rs 319.70. These orders include a Rs 402-crore transmission line turnkey project by Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO), the company said in a statement.

The company has bagged a Rs 336 crore transmission line turnkey project in Abu Dhabi, it said. Besides, a JV consortium of KPTL, JMC and STS has bagged Rs 464 crore railway infrastructure construction project in Hyderabad (Telangana) for Railways Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

KPTL is an EPC firm engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business.

