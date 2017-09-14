KSK Energy Ventures stock locked in upper circuit on NSE, BSE

BT Online
Last Updated: September 14, 2017 | 12:46 IST
The KSK Energy Ventures stock rose on Thursday ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) later this month. At 12:01 pm, the stock was up 19.95 percent at 9.74 points locked at its upper circuit on the BSE. The firm has a market capitalisation of Rs 412 crore on the BSE and Rs 410 crore on the NSE.
On the NSE too, the stock was up 19.63 percent at 9.75 level.
The stock is up 42.24 percent in the last five trading sessions but down 65 percent on an yearly basis. On an year-to-date basis, the stock is down 35 percent.
On Wednesday, the stock closed at Rs 8.12 level on the BSE.
The 17th AGM of the firm is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2017 in Hyderabad.
The power project development firm has Adani Power, NTPC, CESC and Reliance Power among its major competitors.
The company which was founded in 2001 operates through two segments: power generation and power development.
The firm supplies power to a combination of industrial and state-owned consumers in India.
The company develops private sector power projects. Its promoter KSK Energy is incorporated and registered in Mauritius.
The company's power plants include:
- Sai Lilagar, an approximately 85 megawatt (MW) coal-based power plant in Chhattisgarh
- Sai Regency, an approximately 60 MW natural gas-based power plant in Tamil Nadu
- Sitapuram Power, an approximately 40 MW coal-based power plant in Andhra Pradesh
- VS Lignite, an approximately 135 MW lignite-based power plant in Rajasthan
- Sai Wardha Power, an approximately 540 MW coal-based power plant in Maharashtra
- Sai Maithili Power, an approximately 10 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan
- KSK Mahanadi Power, an approximately 1,200 MW coal-based power plant in Chhattisgarh