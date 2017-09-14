KSK Energy Ventures stock locked in upper circuit on NSE, BSE

The KSK Energy Ventures stock rose on Thursday ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) later this month. At 12:01 pm, the stock was up 19.95 percent at 9.74 points locked at its upper circuit on the BSE. The firm has a market capitalisation of Rs 412 crore on the BSE and Rs 410 crore on the NSE.

On the NSE too, the stock was up 19.63 percent at 9.75 level.

The stock is up 42.24 percent in the last five trading sessions but down 65 percent on an yearly basis. On an year-to-date basis, the stock is down 35 percent.

On Wednesday, the stock closed at Rs 8.12 level on the BSE.

The 17th AGM of the firm is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2017 in Hyderabad.

The power project development firm has Adani Power, NTPC, CESC and Reliance Power among its major competitors.

The company which was founded in 2001 operates through two segments: power generation and power development.

The firm supplies power to a combination of industrial and state-owned consumers in India.

The company develops private sector power projects. Its promoter KSK Energy is incorporated and registered in Mauritius.

The company's power plants include: