L&T stock closes 2.45% higher after subsidiary wins over Rs 1,600-crore order

The Larsen and Toubro stock rose in early trade on Thursday after the engineering and construction major said its subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has won an order from HPCL Ltd's Visakhapatnam refinery.

The order which is valued over Rs 1,600 crore involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of 3.053 MMTA full conversion hydrocracker project.

At 11:45 am, the stock was trading over 2 percent or 24.90 points higher at 1214.95 level on the BSE.

The stock closed 2.45 percent or 29 points higher at 1219 level on the BSE.

The stock is up 34 percent or 311 points since the beginning of this year. On an yearly basis, the stock has gained 34.32 percent or 309 points.

The stock opened at 1,182 level and hit an intra day high of 1228 level on the BSE. Meanwhile, the Sensex closed 352 points higher at 32,949 and the Nifty ended 122 points higher at 10,166 level.