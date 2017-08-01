Auto stocks on a roll as Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp report strong July sales

Auto firms have put a stellar show in July despite initial Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation worries. Their stocks also gave a thumbs up to their sales performance today.

On Tuesday, car market leader Maruti Suzuki reported highest-ever monthly sales. It posted a 20.6 per cent rise in total sales in July at 1,65,346 units as against 1,37,116 in the same month last year. The previous best was in April this year when the company sold 1,44,492 units. The company's domestic sales increased 22.4 per cent during the month to 1,54,001 units as against 1,25,778 in July 2016. The Maruti Suzuki stock closed 2 percent or 151 points higher at 7859 level on the BSE. During the uptrend, the stock managed to hit a new 52-week high of 7920 level today.

Two wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp posted a 17.1 percent rise in July sales. The firm said it saw a first few days of sluggish sales of the month due to the transition to the GST. The firm sold 623,269 units in July 2017 against 5,32,113 units in the same month of the previous fiscal. It said this is the third consecutive month of six lakh plus sales for the market leader this fiscal, with the June and May figures coming at 624185 units and 633,884 units, respectively. The stock closed 2.05 percent or 75 points higher at 3729.10 level on the BSE.

Eicher Motors', manufacturer of the best selling Enfield Bullet motorcycle, sale volume soared to 64,459 units in July against 53,378 units in July 2016, clocking a growth of 21%. On an year-to-date basis, total sale of the company rose by 24% to 2,48,457 units compared to 2,00,861 units during April to July 2016. The stock of Delhi-based automaker hit a new 52-week high of 31,532.35 level on the BSE in intraday trade today. The stock closed 4.65 percent or 1396 points higher at 31437.05 level on the BSE.

Meanwhile, home-grown auto firm Tata Motors reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales at 46,216 units in July. The company had sold 43,160 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic sales of Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles were up by 13.2 per cent at 42,775 units last month as compared to 37,789 in July 2016. Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew 10.23 per cent to 14,933 units last month as against 13,547 in July last year. The Tata Motors stock gained just 0.54 percent or 2.40 points at 446.90 level on the BSE.

