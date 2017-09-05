Maruti Suzuki stock seen rising 18%, CLSA says 'buy'

Maruti Suzuki India, the auto sector heavyweight, could rise another 18 per cent after gaining nearly 47 per cent on an year-to-date basis on the bourses, says research and brokerage firm CLSA.

The Hong Kong-based brokerage has given a target price of Rs 9,230 on the stock with a 'buy' rating.

The stock closed at 7,803 level on Monday. On an year-on-year basis, the stock is up 51.08 percent on the BSE.

Maruti manufactures a range of cars which are mostly priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

The brokerage says India's largest car firm is well placed to extend its products further in the higher priced passenger market of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

"We believe Maruti is now well-placed to extend its presence in higher-priced PVs and should target the large whitespaces in the Rs 1.2-2 million price range (Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh)," said CLSA.

Maruti Suzuki posted its best-ever volume growth at 152,000 units in the domestic market in August, an increase of 27% compared with the same period last year.

The firm is planning to come up with 7 seater WagonR multipurpose vehicle which is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to 8 lakh is also on the anvil.

Its premium model S Cross is expected to be relaunched with more updates and features in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh this Diwali.

