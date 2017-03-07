PNB may sell 7% stake in PNB Housing Finance: Report

Punjab National Bank is looking to sell 7 per cent of its stake in PNB housing Finance, which can fetch the bank close to Rs 1,200 crore at current prices.

"The bank is open to selling its stake in the firm. We have not decided on the amount or time of the stake sale," said Usha Ananthasubramanian, Managing Director of PNB.

The state-run bank has gotten interest from private equity players, according to a report by the Economic Times.

"We have had some early discussions. There is a lot of interest as PNB Housing has a great portfolio, low non-performing assets and has done considerably well after it got listed," said one of the officials.

The bank is also looking at monetising its real estate assets and maximising returns from the deal.

The sale may be carried out in the second quarter of financial year 2018, another official told ET.

PNB currently holds 39 per cent stake in housing finance company.

Other stakeholders include General Atlantic Singapore Fund Fii Pte which owns a 6.90 per cent stake, while the Government of Singapore which holds another 1.07 per cent.

Punjab National Bank posted a jump in net profit to Rs 137.8 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The bank's gross NPA totalled 0.37 per cent of its loan assets, compared with 0.35 per cent a year earlier.

PNB Housing Finance had launched its initial public offering (IPO) in November last year to raise Rs 3,000 crore.

