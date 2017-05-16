PNB records Q4 profit at Rs 262 crore

State-owned lender Punjab National Bank today reported a net profit of Rs 261.9 crore for the three months to March 2017.

Standalone net loss was Rs 5,367.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a BSE filing.

Total income increased to Rs 14,989.33 crore in the quarter, from Rs 12,669.21 crore in the same period last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances dipped to 12.53 per cent in the quarter ended March, from the earlier 12.9 per cent.

Net NPAs too fell to 7.81 per cent in the March quarter, from 8.61 per cent a year ago.

The stock rose around 5 per cent to Rs 175.2 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.