Rajesh Exports stock closes marginally higher as firm receives Rs 929-crore export order

The Rajesh Exports stock rose on Thursday after the firm said it has bagged Rs 929-crore export order from UAE.

The order relates to designer range of gold and diamond-studded jewellery and medallions.

This order will be executed from its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and is to be completed by March 2017, the company said.

At 1209 hours, the stock was trading 2.25 percent higher at Rs 461 level on the BSE.

The stock opened at Rs 451.55 level, its intra-day low and and touched intra-day high of Rs 468.50 level.

The stock is down 31.88 percent or 216 points since January 1, 2016.



It closed 0.81 percent higher at Rs 455 level on the BSE.

