Reliance Industries extends rally; mcap swells by Rs 23,291 crore in 2 days

Rising for the second straight session, Reliance Industries shares zoomed nearly 4 per cent today to end at a nearly nine-year high.

The company has added Rs 23,291 crore to its market valuation in two days. Shares of the company went up by 3.69 per cent on BSE to end at Rs 1,304.90, the highest closing in nearly nine years.

During the day, it had jumped 4 per cent to Rs 1,309.90-its 52-week high.

On NSE, it rose by 3.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,305.35. On Friday, the stock had gained 2 per cent. In two trading sessions, the company's market valuation went up by Rs 23,291.09 crore to Rs 4,23,307.09 crore.

Last week, the company had announced that 15 promoter group entities of Reliance Industries Ltd will transfer their 119 crore shares to eight other promoter group entities.

The proposed inter-se transfers will not result in any change in promoter group shareholding of 45.24 per cent in RIL.

