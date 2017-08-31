Reliance Industries stock closes nearly 2% higher on plans to raise fresh funds

The Reliance Industries stock rose on Thursday after the Mukesh Ambani-led firm said it will make an offer for issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,500 crore next week.

The net proceeds of the issue will be utilised inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business, it said.

The offer will be made on September 4, 2017 on a private placement basis.

The stock closed 1.88 percent or 29 points higher at 1593 level.

The stock opened at 1570 level today and hit an intra-day low and high of 1570 and 15596 level on the BSE, respectively. It hit a new yearly high of 1665 level on August 3, 2017.

On an year-to-date level, the stock is up 47 percent or 513 points on the BSE.

It is up 52 percent or 545 points on an yearly basis.

