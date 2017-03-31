Reliance Industries stock closes 3.96% higher hours ahead of Jio's paid services go live

The Reliance Industries stock on Friday rose in afternoon trade, hours ahead of its telecom venture Jio starts chargeable 4G services from April 1.

Reliance Jio, the $21-billion start-up backed by Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries has been offering everything - voice, data and a bouquet of other services - free since its launch in September 2016.

The telco expects to capture 50 per cent of the revenue share over the next four years with strong operating margins of 50 per cent as the data market touches Rs 3 lakh crore by 2020-21.



In a presentation, Jio said market expanded six times with introduction of Jio in less than six months. Jio anticipates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin of more than 50%.

In anticipation of the telco starting paid services and earning revenue from April 1, the Reliance Industries stock closed 3.93 per cent higher at Rs 1,319 level on the BSE.

The stock closed 3.93 percent higher at Rs 1,320 on the NSE.



The telecom major has a user base of 100 million and even if 50 per cent of these users start paying for the data services, Jio will become the largest data provider of the country.

Currently, Bharti Airtel resides on the top position with a combined user base of 37.7 million for its 3G and 4G services.

The new Prime Membership is available at a price of Rs 99 for a year. Once subscribed to the Prime membership, the user will have to recharge with data packs ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 9,999. To woo more customers into buying the Prime membership, Jio is offering users extra data of up to 120 GB, over and above the prescribed data-limit.

Under the Prime Membership, Reliance Jio will offer 28GB of data with unlimited voice calls for just Rs 303. To woo more customers into buying the Prime membership, Jio is offering users extra data of up to 120 GB, over and above the prescribed data-limit. The offer is available on all data plans from Rs 149 and above.