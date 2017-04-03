Reliance Jio Prime membership offer: Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular stocks close lower

The Reliance Jio announcement of extending the prime membership offer to April 15 and charging no tariff for the first three months sent the telecom stocks lower on Monday.

Reliance Jio's main rival Bharti Airtel was trading 2.86 percent or 10 points lower at Rs 339.95.



The Airtel stock closed 2.37 percent or 8.30 points lower



The Idea Cellular stock too felt the heat of Reliance Jio's March 31 announcement and was trading 1 percent lower at Rs 84.80 level on the BSE.

It closed 0.88 percent lower at Rs 84.95 level on the BSE.



Meanwhile, the Reliance Industries stock hit its new 52-week high of Rs 1,380 level on the BSE after the firm announced its telecom venture added 72 million subscribers on its prime membership offer. The stock closed about 4 percent or 52 points higher at Rs 1371.20 on the BSE.



On Friday, the Reliance Industries stock closed 3.93 percent higher ahead of its telecom venture Jio was to begin paid 4G services from April 1.

Reliance Jio, the $21-billion start-up backed by Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries has been offering everything - voice, data and a bouquet of other services - free since its launch in September 2016.

But later on Friday evening, the firm made a slew of announcements related to its Prime membership, including no tariff for the first three months under the scheme.

To avail the offer, customers will have to first subscribe to the Prime membership by paying Rs 99 and also purchase Jio's Rs 303 and other plans. Following which, they will get the first three months as "complimentary" and their paid tariff plan will begin from July.