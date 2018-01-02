Reliance Naval stock hits fresh 52-week high, logs maximum turnover on BSE

The Reliance Naval and Engineering stock rose to its fresh 52 week high in early trade, extending gains from Monday's trade. The stock hit 72.60 level within minutes of the market opening, its yearly high on the second trading day of the new year.

At 10:50 am, the stock was trading 0.38 percent or 0.25 points higher at 65.40 level. The stock which belongs to the ADAG pack of shares logged the maximum volume on the BSE.

The stock saw the maximum number of trades (33,290) and logged a turnover of Rs 6,320 lakh in morning trade.

The stock closed 8.44 percent or 5.5 points lower at 59.65 level.

On Tuesday, the stock closed 38 percent or 19 points higher to 68.30 on the BSE. Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, formerly Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited, rose 38.68% or 19 points to 68.30 on the BSE.

Noticing the abnormal rise in price, the BSE sought a clarification from Reliance Naval and Engineering yesterday.

Meanwhile, other Reliance Group stocks also saw a spike in volumes and number of trades.

Reliance Power, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Reliance Capital were among the top five gainers on BSE.

ADAG pack firm Reliance Power recorded 27,859 trades and Rs 6,521 lakh in total turnover.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, another firm from the ADAG Group logged Rs 5,974 lakh in total turnover with number of trades rising to 20,021.

Reliance Capital also saw a rise in number of trades to 890,817 with total turnover climbing to Rs 5345 lakh.