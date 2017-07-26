Sensex, Nifty update: Lanco Infratrech, JP Associates, Unitech top active stocks by volume

Shares of Lanco Infratrech, JP Associates and Unitech were the top three active stocks in terms of volume on bourses in early trade today.

While 21,567,949 shares of Lanco Infratech were traded on the BSE, on the NSE, 7,31,18,885 shares of the independent power producer were traded.

Regarding JP Associates, 12,96,39,496 crore shares of the firm were traded on the NSE. On BSE, 9,931,367 shares were traded.

The Unitech stock was the 8,100,345 share trades on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock saw 5,13,04,993 trades.

Other top traded stocks on the NSE were Suzlon (4,76,28,753 shares traded), JPPower (3,60,89,848 shares traded) and KPIT Technologies (2,84,46,198 shares traded).

On the BSE, top traded stocks were Rural Electrification Corporation 7,252,273 (shares traded), Suzlon (5,667,756 shares traded) and JP Power (5,504,598 shares traded).

On the Nifty, 32 stocks were trading higher against 18 stocks on the decline.

GAIL (2.68 percent), Tata Steel (2.22 percent), Vedanta (2.17 percent) were the top gainers on the NSE.

Top losers on the NSE were Axis Bank (2.39 percent), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (1.65 percent) and Asian Paint (1.66 percent).

On the BSE, GE T&D (20 percent), Jai Prakash Associates (8 percent), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (7.55 percent) were the top gainers.

Renuka Sugars (6.13 percent), Lakshmi Vilas Bank (4 percent) and Pidilite Industries (2.91 percent) were the top losers on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading almost 100 points higher at 32,319 level. The Nifty too was up 30 points, at 9994.45 level.

