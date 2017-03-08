SpiceJet, Jet Airways stocks close higher as Delhi govt proposes to cut ATF rate by 24%

Airline stocks closed higher on Wednesday after the Delhi government cut aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates to a meagre 1 percent from 25 percent.

The announcement was made in AAP government's third budget today since coming to power in 2015.

Sisodia said the tax cut on jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will be for all flights under the regional connectivity routes.

While Jet Airways stock rose 3.07 percent, SpiceJet stock closed 2.86 percent higher on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, also surged 2.26 percent on the BSE.

The move is likley to result in air fares getting cheaper.

Indian aviation market is the 9th largest aviation market of the world.

Aviation turbine fuel accounts for about 45 percent of operating costs of airlines.

In the third quarter of current fiscal, earnings of the air carriers showed that the sector is going downhill due to rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, intensifying competition, and falling yields. In fact, most players were able to post profits only due to income from non-core areas, that is, activities other than selling tickets.

Market leader IndiGo, with 39.3 per cent passenger traffic share in 2016, reported a 26 per cent drop in net profit in the third quarter of 2016/17 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenues grew 16 per cent during the period.

Jet Airways, the second-largest player in terms of market share, reported a 69.5 per cent decline in (standalone) net profit; revenues grew just 0.6 per cent. Gurgaon-based SpiceJet reported a 24.5 per cent drop in net profit and 12.5 per cent increase in revenues.