Sun TV stock hits 52-week high after clean chit to Marans in Aircel- Maxis case

The Sun TV stock rose in today's trade after news that a special court in New Delhi on Thursday discharged former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

At 1400 hours, the stock was trading 23.71 percent or 130 points higher at Rs 682.70 on the BSE.

It opened at Rs 607 level and hit a new 52-week high of Rs 699 level during the trade.



It closed 23.92 percent or 132 points higher at Rs 683 level on the BSE.



The order was passed by Special Judge OP Saini who is exclusively dealing with the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases and those cases arising out of the investigation into it.

CBI had filed a charge sheet against the Maran brothers, Ralph Marshall, T Ananda Krishnan, M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd, M/s Astro All Asia Networks Plc, UK, M/s Maxis Communications Berhad, Malaysia, M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd, Malaysia and then Additional Secretary (Telecom) J S Sarma who died during the course of the probe.

They were chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.