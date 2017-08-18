Talbros Engineering stock hits fresh 52-week high on bonus issue approval

The stock of Talbros Engineering hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the board of the Indian firm approved the capitalisation of free reserves by issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

At 10:51 am, the Talbros Engineering stock was trading 12 percent or 64 points higher at 595 level on the BSE.

The stock hit an yearly high of 629 level on the BSE.

On an year-to-date basis, the stock is up 140 percent or 348 points. It has risen 186 percent or 388 points on an yearly basis.

Its market capitalisation rose to 151.04 crore in early trade.

The company's AGM is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2017.

Talbros Engineering is engaged in the manufacture of axle shafts for automobile companies in India and foreign markets. The firm offers rear axle shafts and front axle shafts. The Company operates manufacturing and testing facilities. It has manufacturing plants at Faridabad and Palwal.