Tata Motors stock closes higher on rise in February sales

The Tata Motors stock closed higher on Thursday after the domestic firm reported over 2 percent rise in February sales.

The stock closed more than 2 percent or 12 points higher at Rs 461.05 on the BSE.

It hit an intra-day high of Rs 467.90 and intra-day low of Rs 453.30 during day trade .

The firm's passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in February 2017 were at 47,573 vehicles, higher by 2 percent against 46,674 vehicles sold in February 2016.

Domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for February 2017 were at 42,679, higher by 3 percent, over 41,532, in February 2016.

Cumulative sales (including exports) of the company for the fiscal was at 485,415, higher by 6% over 458,648 vehicles, sold last year.

