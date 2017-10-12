TCS shares end nearly 2 per cent higher ahead of earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today rose by nearly 2 per cent ahead of its September quarter earnings announcement later in the day.

The scrip gained 1.92 per cent to end at Rs 2,548.55 on BSE. During the day, it rose by 2.17 per cent to Rs 2,555.

On NSE, shares of the company jumped 1.91 per cent to close at Rs 2,548.20.

The company's market valuation also surged Rs 9,198.76 crore to Rs 4,87,865.76 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 1.87 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE during the day and over 25 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.