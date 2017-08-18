Vishal Sikka resigns as Infosys CEO and MD, stock tanks

The Infosys stock on Friday fell in early trade amid reports that Vishal Sikka has stepped down as MMD and CEO of the Bengaluru-based firm with immediate effect.

At 1:13 pm, the stock was trading 10.37 percent or 105.90 points lower at 915 level. The stock opened at 1021 level but fell steadily losing all gains the stock made yesterday.



The stock is down 9.72 percent or 98.25 points on an year-to-date basis now compared to 1 percent or 10 points movement based on yesterday's closing price.

On an yearly basis, the stock is down 11 percent or 112.8 points.



The stock closed at a four-month high on Thursday a day after the Bengaluru-based firm said it would consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares at its meeting to be held on August 19.



It was the top gainer on Nifty 50 and the 30 stock Sensex. A share buyback is repurchase of a company's outstanding shares that reduces the number of shares in the open market. The buyback is carried out usually at a premium compared with a current market price at that point.

Sikka cited distractions and disruptions as reasons for his resignation. Sikka will hold office until permanent CEO is appointed. For now, Sikka has been appointed as executive vice chairman of the firm. UB Pravin Rao has been appointed as interim MD and CEO.