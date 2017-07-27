YES Bank stock hits fresh yearly high on 32% rise in Q1 net profit

The YES Bank stock on Thursday rose to a fresh 52- week high on strong June quarter earnings.

At 1505 hours, the stock was trading 4.18 percent or 71.65 points higher at 1784.80 on the BSE.

The stock of the private sector lender earlier hit an yearly high of 1796.50 level.

Also read: YES Bank Q1 net profit rises 32%; board approves stock split of 1:5



The lender's net profit rose 32 per cent to Rs 965.52 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 compared to the year-ago period.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 731.80 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

The board of directors of the bank at the meeting held on Wednesday approved sub-division of one equity share into five that is in the ratio of 1:5, the private bank said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading at 32387 level, up 7 points.

It hit an all-time high of 32,672 level in Thursday's trade.

The Nifty was trading at 10,020 points, heading for a second consecutive close above the crucial 10,000 level.

