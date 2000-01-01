Global World Markets Live Updates Business Today
A volatile calm - the paradox of 2016 financial markets

Reuters
A volatile calm - the paradox of 2016 financial markets

The proliferation of automated trading and passive investing, extreme levels of speculative positioning in an increasingly regulated broking world suggest investors should brace for periodic turbulence even if markets are mostly calm.

 
 

Asian shares wobble, knocked by Wall Street losses

Asian shares struggled on Thursday, taking their cues from a lackluster day on Wall Street as investors locked in gains in thin trade ahead of the upcoming holidays.
Asia stocks tepid, dollar near 14-year peak on Fed rally

Asian shares edge up as markets look to ECB after Italian vote

Oil, dollar, energy shares, bond yields leap on OPEC deal

U.S. crude oil soared more than 9 percent overnight to a one-month high just shy of $50.00 a barrel.
Oil tumbles as output cut looks elusive, shares slip

Oil prices tumbled on Monday on worries that producer countries may not be agree on a deal to cut output, pressuring U.S. stock futures and Asian shares.
Asia stocks slip on spectre of higher U.S. rates, dollar "a freight train"

4 reasons why Deutsche Bank cut Sensex target to 25,000

Asia stocks find relief as China set to return seized US drone

Nikkei rises to highest in a year on Wall St strength, weaker yen

Japanese stocks rose to their highest level in a year on Friday morning, supported by Wall Street gains and solid buying of exporters on the back of a weaker yen.
Asian market flat following a weaker Wall Street as Treasury yields hit 16-month high

Treasury yields surged to near 18-month highs and crude futures soared to 16-month highs.
India urged to focus on Silk Route connectivity

India must focus on improving connectivity along the Silk Route in order to establish itself as a hub for Asia-Europe trade
Asian stocks steady as dollar pulls back from 13-1/2-year high

Asia stocks share some Wall St joy, U.S. yields a burden

Asian stocks bounced to one-week highs on Wednesday as investors tried to share in the exuberance of Wall Street's record run.
Asian shares dip, soaring US bond yields rattle emerging markets

