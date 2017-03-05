Stock exchanges across the world to dedicate ringing bell ceremonies to gender equality

Leading stock exchanges across the world will dedicate their ringing bell ceremonies this week to gender equality, with NSE kicking off this initiative in India tomorrow with a special closing bell programme.

BSE will dedicate its ringing bell ceremony to this cause on March 8 -- the International Womens Day.

Besides, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Nasdaq, NYSE, Deutsche Borse, Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and Irish Stock Exchange are among the 43 exchanges that will participate in the initiative.

The aim is to have stock exchanges across the globe ring their bell to draw attention to the critical role business and stock exchanges can and should play in closing the gender inequality gap.

"The private sector enterprises in India are increasingly recognising the benefits of gender equality. However, women across the globe are still facing inequality in pay parity, education and appointments for senior leadership roles. Exchanges across the globe can and must play a critical role of closing the gender equality gap," NSE CEO-in-charge J Ravichandran said.

The move is an initiative of Sustainable Stock Exchanges -- a peer-to-peer learning platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, regulators, and companies, can enhance corporate transparency and ultimately performance on environmental, social and corporate governance issues and encourage sustainable investment.

