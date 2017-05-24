Foreign exchange earnings through tourism grew by 27.8 per cent in April 2017

India's foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) through tourism grew by 27.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in April 2017 to Rs 14,692 crore, as per data released by the ministry of tourism. This was the sharpest y-o-y growth in a particular month, over five year's period.

In April 2016, FEEs recorded a growth of 13.9 per cent to Rs 11,495 crore. During January-April 2017, FEEs grew by 17.5 per cent to Rs 61,002 crore, compared to the corresponding period previous year.





On the other hand, foreign tourist arrivals have been continuously falling since December 2016. The total number of foreign tourist arrivals stood at 1.03 million in December 2016 which declined to 0.74 million in April 2017.

However, April 2017 saw a growth of 23.5 per cent in foreign tourist arrivals compared to April 2016. During January-April 2017, the total number of foreign tourist arrivals stood at 3.58 million, registering a growth of 15.4 per cent in the corresponding period previous year.