Stock Market, IPO, IPO corner, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, Draft red herring prospectus
Home
MARKETS
IPO Corner

HDFC Standard Life Insurance IPO subscribed 4.89 times on final day of bidding

BT Online
HDFC Standard Life Insurance IPO subscribed 4.89 times on final day of bidding

The Rs 8,695-crore IPO, received bids for 1,07,50,87,700 shares against the total issue size of 21,97,59,218 shares, according to NSE data till 1915 hrs.

 
 

HDFC Standard Life Insurance IPO subscribed 1.17 times on day 2

The IPO, estimated to raise Rs 8,695 crore, received bids for 25,78,71,850 shares against the total issue size of 21,97,59,218 shares, as per NSE data.
More

HDFC Standard Life IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

More

Khadim India IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

More

Mahindra Logistics IPO in progress: Should you subscribe?

More

HDFC Standard Life IPO: A sneak peak into the financials of the insurer

More

Reliance Nippon Life IPO oversubscribed within minutes of opening of bids

More

GIC Re to be listed on NSE on October 25

More
 
 

HDFC Standard Life IPO subscribed 46% on day 1

More

New India Assurance IPO subscribed 1.07 times on second day of bidding

More

New India Assurance IPO opens today: Analysts neutral over valuation concerns

More

HDFC Standard Life sets price band at Rs 275-290 for Rs 8,700-crore IPO

More

HDFC Standard Life IPO to open on November 7

More

Reliance Nippon Life initial public offer opens tomorrow: Ten things to know

More

Indian Energy Exchange makes stock market debut, lists at 9% discount to issue price

More
Advertisement