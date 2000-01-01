BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
The Rs 8,695-crore IPO, received bids for 1,07,50,87,700 shares against the total issue size of 21,97,59,218 shares, according to NSE data till 1915 hrs.
The IPO, estimated to raise Rs 8,695 crore, received bids for 25,78,71,850 shares against the total issue size of 21,97,59,218 shares, as per NSE data.
- Biocon stock rises over 4% on inspection closure report from USFDA
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- Delhi Metro Magenta Line's Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden corridor gets clearance
- Government seeks Rs 13,000 crore surplus from RBI, says Subhash Chandra Garg
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may launch soon, spotted on a Chinese retail website with 18:9 screen
- Want to read deleted messages on WhatsApp? Loophole discovered to access deleted texts
- OnePlus 5T launch: All you need to know about the latest and greatest from OnePlus
- Apple regains wearable market leadership in Q3 2017, says Canalys
- The changing world of verified Twitter accounts