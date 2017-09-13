Capacit'e Infraprojects IPO opens, aims to raise Rs 400 crore

Mumbai-based construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects has come up with a Rs 400-crore initial public offer (IPO). The IPO with a price band of Rs 245 to Rs 250 per share opened today and will close on September 15.

Bids can be made for minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples of 60 shares thereafter. The firm undertakes construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region, Bengaluru and other major cities spread across India.

Capacit'e Infraprojects was incorporated in August 2012 and offers the following construction services:

High rise and super high-rise buildings

Gated communities

Villaments

Commercial and office complexes

Institutional buildings

Multi-Level car parks

The company works for a number of reputed clients include Kalpataru, Oberoi Constructions, The Wadhwa Group, Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust, Lodha Group, Rustomjee, Godrej Properties Limited, Brigade Enterprises Limited and Prestige Estates Projects Limited.

The firm on Tuesday garnered Rs 120 crore from anchor investors.

Goldman Sachs India, Reliance Capital Trustee Company and ICICI Prudential Growth Fund are among the 15 anchor investors. The company would allot 48 lakh shares to the anchor investors at a price of Rs 250 per scrip-upper end of the IPO price band.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services. Its equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.

This would amount to Rs 120 crore, according to a filing to the exchanges. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange. Capacit'e Infraprojects' order book stood at Rs 4,600 crore as on May 31, 2017.