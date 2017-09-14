Capacit'e Infraprojects IPO subscribed 1.30 times on Day 1

Mumbai-based Capacit'e Infraprojects' initial share-sale offering was subscribed 1.30 times on the first day of the three-day bidding on Wednesday.

Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 1,48,15,320 shares against the total issue size of 1,14,28,572 shares, as per data available with the NSE.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.74 times, non-institutional investors 11 per cent and retail individual investors 1.55 times.

The construction firm raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors. The company's IPO will close on September 15. The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-250 apiece.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, purchasing of capital assets and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.

The firm undertakes construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region, Bengaluru and other major cities spread across India.

Capacit'e Infraprojects was incorporated in August 2012 and offers the following construction services:

High rise and super high-rise buildings

Gated communities

Villaments

Commercial and office complexes

Institutional buildings

Multi-Level car parks

The company works for a number of reputed clients include Kalpataru, Oberoi Constructions, The Wadhwa Group, Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust, Lodha Group, Rustomjee, Godrej Properties Limited, Brigade Enterprises Limited and Prestige Estates Projects Limited.

Goldman Sachs India, Reliance Capital Trustee Company and ICICI Prudential Growth Fund are among the 15 anchor investors. The company would allot 48 lakh shares to the anchor investors at a price of Rs 250 per scrip-upper end of the IPO price band.

Capacit'e Infraprojects' order book stood at Rs 4,600 crore as on May 31, 2017.