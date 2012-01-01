BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Personal trading activities of the individuals employed as research analyst by research entity shall be monitored, recorded and whereever necessary, shall be subject to a formal approval process.
A look at recent rulings related to banking, capital market and insurance sector that can affect you.
In July, the central bank had allowed long-term bonds raised by banks for infrastructure lending to be exempted from mandatory reserve requirements.
Sensex lost 52.09 points, or 0.26 per cent, to trade at 20,169.30. The BSE sensitive index opened at 20,220.58 versus the previous close of 20,221.39.
Sensex was trading at 20,281.60, higher by 115.74 points, or 0.57 per cent.
Indian stock markets opened in the positive Tuesday, adding to the previous day's gains on the back of rise in Asian peers after Citigroup profit beat estimates.
Indian markets were trading marginally higher Friday, with the Sensex up 20.24 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 20,280.82. The BSE 30-share index opened at 20,334.14.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released