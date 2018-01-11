Sensex, Nifty register modest gains: Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank among biggest gainers

Upcoming Q3 results strengthened investors sentiments and helped Sensex and Nifty gain 70 and 19 points respectively in today's trade. Sensex closed at 34,503 whereas nifty ended the day at 10,651. Moreover, favourable expectations from Union Budget that will be presented on Feb 1 also fuelled sentiments.

IT major TCS declined over -0.8% ahead of its quarterly results. Infosys will declare its results tomorrow and the stock jumped 2.4% in today's trade.

Realty, IT and Tech sectors witnessed heavy buying pressure. However, profit booking was visible in metal, oil & gas and energy sectors. Out of the 19 BSE sectoral indices, 11 indices advanced and 8 indices declined.

Among the A category stocks of BSE, the major gainers were Aban Offshore( 10.34%), Symphony (8.06%) and Jubilant (6.8%). Out of 2936 shares that were traded on BSE today, 1603 gained, 1327 declined whereas 138 remains unchanged.

Infosys (2.28%), Bharti Airtel (1.51%) and Kotak Bank (1.5%) were the biggest Sensex gainers. Both mid cap and small cap indices extended gains with BSE Small cap crossing 20000 mark in the intra-day trade. Over 50% of the constituents of BSE Small cap index gained in today's trade.

IndusInd Bank reported 16% jump in total income and 25% jump in net profits in Q3FY18. The stock went down over -2% due to concerns on asset quality. The stock was the biggest large cap loser today followed by Marico (-1.74%) and Wipro (-1.53%).

Among the global peers, US markets fell overnight and most Asian stocks were down today amid fears that China will reduce its purchases of US government debt. Nikkei traded lower as investors are concerned as stronger yen may hit country's exports.