Five stocks to watch out in the next 12 months

BT Online | New Delhi
HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics among five stocks to watch out for the next 12 months

As market trudges along its last leg of earning season, we have compiled five stocks that may offer returns up to 47 per cent in the coming 12 months.

 
 

Follow Warren Buffett mantra! Take contra calls on Brexit

Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Cairn and more

10 stocks to bet on post tepid Sept quarter

Aurobindo Pharma, HDFC Bank, NIIT Tech and Coal India are among top 10 stocks that brokerages expect may deliver good returns in the medium to long term.
Diwali special: Top 10 stock picks for Samvat 2072

Broking firm Angel Broking expects the Sensex to hit 31,500, a 16 per cent upside from the present levels with a 12-18 month horizon.
Stocks in news: Tata Motors, DLF and more

With the markets rising 254 points at close on the Fed's decision, here are the five stocks that were in news today.
5 stocks in news: Amtek Auto, Infosys and more

With the Sensex closing in the red on anxiety ahead of IIP and inflation data, here are the five stocks that made news today.
Info Edge shares rise as Zomato raises Rs 400 cr fund

Info Edge, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary holds 47 per cent stake in Zomato, an online restaurant guide and food ordering firm.

What D-Street expects from Rail Budget 2016

Top stocks that brokerages recommend for year 2016

Analysts believe first half of 2016 may mirror bearish trend of 2015, but benchmark indices may begin to log gains in the second half of 2016.
Midcaps outdo Sensex in past 3 mths: Top 4 bets

Positive momentum in midcaps helped the BSE midcap index wipe out entire losses seen in the morning trade and trade marginally higher.
Parag Milk Foods, Maini Precision Products file for IPO

The public issue of Parag Milk Foods consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of up to 19,850,000 equity shares.
Elder Pharma shares surge on reports of assets sale

The shares of the company closed 20 per cent up at Rs 100.80 apiece.
Muted debut on BSE, NSE for Shree Pushkar Chem, Pennar Engineered Building

Both the firms got listed below their issue prices on the bourses.
Elder Pharma shares slump on reports of financial crunch

Elder Pharmaceuticals shares fell as much as 6 per cent after the company on Saturday said the audit for the financial year ended June 30, 2015 has been delayed.
