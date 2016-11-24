BT SPECIALS
The NSE Nifty breached the 8,000 level on Thursday almost after a month when the index hit 7974 level on November 24, 2016.
While the Sensex fell 202 points to 26,039 level in early trade, the Nifty was down 0.78 percent to 7,998 level.
Top gainers on the BSE were Alok Industries (15.18 percent), BF Utilities (4.85 per cent) and Prestige Estate Projects (4.20 percent).
At 9.30 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 26,509, down 10.02 points while the Nifty50 was trading 8,145, down 8.40 points.
