Four factors why Nifty fell below 8,000 level today

Aseem Thapliyal
Why Nifty fell below 8,000 level today

The NSE Nifty breached the 8,000 level on Thursday almost after a month when the index hit 7974 level on November 24, 2016.

 
 

Sensex loses 262 pts, Nifty on 18-month losing streak

Sensex falls more than 150 pts, Nifty breaches 8,000 level

While the Sensex fell 202 points to 26,039 level in early trade, the Nifty was down 0.78 percent to 7,998 level.

Sensex in the green on Asian cues, up 86 points

Sensex, Nifty pare gains, trading in the red

Top gainers on the BSE were Alok Industries (15.18 percent), BF Utilities (4.85 per cent) and Prestige Estate Projects (4.20 percent).
Sensex, Nifty fall as Asian stocks jittery over US-China drone row

Investor optimism, global economic reality may clash in 2017

Sensex, Nifty open with losses day after Fed interest rate hike

At 9.30 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 26,509, down 10.02 points while the Nifty50 was trading 8,145, down 8.40 points.
15 stocks hit their all time high, the highest in December till date

Sensex extends losses, down 66 pts; IT stocks weigh

Sensex, Nifty close lower for fifth day; auto, banking stocks drag

Sensex closes lower for fourth day, Nifty below 8,150 level

Sensex, Nifty close marginally lower, Airtel, ONGC top losers

Aurobindo shares hit 9-month low on U.S. price fixing lawsuit

Asia stocks tepid, dollar near 14-year peak on Fed rally

