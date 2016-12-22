15 stocks hit their all time high, the highest in December till date

The demonetisation pain seems to be gradually palliating in the stock markets, atleast for some stocks. On December 21, 2016, 15 stocks traded at their all time high price. This is the highest in December 2016 till date. The number of stocks gradually improved from seven in the week before last to 12 stocks on December 20.

The sudden lull occurred after the demonetisation drive since November 8 wherein not more than five stocks traded at their all time high (post November 11) on some occasions, and in some cases the number reduced to just one. On an aggregate 161 companies have touched their all time high prices in December compared to just 66 between November 9 and November 30.

However, it was not the trend earlier as September saw 97 stocks hitting their all time high followed by 221 stocks in October.

The recovery was seen since the month of December and could continue, but, it depends on the movement of the market which is surrounded by both domestic and global uncertainties and still lacks participation. The market barometer touched 25,000 marked in November but has recovered around one per cent since then.

